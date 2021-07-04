$463.69 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $463.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $400.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 425.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,663. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

