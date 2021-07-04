$429.27 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $429.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.13 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPIC traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,862. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.51.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

