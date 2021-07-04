$4.88 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post earnings of $4.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.69. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.23 to $20.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $731.92. 509,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $689.83. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $520.48 and a 12 month high of $733.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

