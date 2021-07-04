3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Brokerages expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce sales of $141.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.09 million and the highest is $145.83 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $112.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $586.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:DDD traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,485. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 3D Systems by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

