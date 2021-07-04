361,203 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,673,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 73,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.