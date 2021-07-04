31,464 Shares in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Summit Midstream Partners Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.