$308.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce $308.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.40 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. 643,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

