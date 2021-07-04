300,000 Shares in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Purchased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.