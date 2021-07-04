$30.26 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post sales of $30.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $121.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. 23,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $817.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

