$3.40 EPS Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $3.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $15.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.28. 1,290,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

