23,152 Shares in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:HEP opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.