2,271,002 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

