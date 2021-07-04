$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCI opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

