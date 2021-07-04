$2.01 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. World Acceptance posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 49.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $344,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

