$186.71 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $186.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.92 million to $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $850.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 468,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 257,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 455,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

