$185.62 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $711.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 491,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

