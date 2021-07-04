178,925 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

