$178.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $178.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.79 million and the highest is $179.43 million. Kadant posted sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $720.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.26. 14,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,885. Kadant has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

