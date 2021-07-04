16,752 Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.01 million, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.