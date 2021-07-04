$159.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce sales of $159.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.10 million and the lowest is $157.93 million. Ducommun posted sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

