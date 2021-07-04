1,544 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Black Knight by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

