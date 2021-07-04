$14.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce sales of $14.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.51. 4,188,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,387. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

