$14.11 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $14.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $73.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $77.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $156.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $10,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ViewRay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,153 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.