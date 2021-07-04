125,000 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Acquired by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.14% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in FibroGen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,036. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.