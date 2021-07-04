$12.67 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce sales of $12.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.95 million and the lowest is $12.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

