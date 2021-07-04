116,223 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $4,732,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $9,943,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. 11,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

