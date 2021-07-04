11,539 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MATX opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Insiders have sold 32,732 shares of company stock worth $2,115,607 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

