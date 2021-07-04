1,134 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

