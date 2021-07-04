10,604 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.