-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after acquiring an additional 685,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

