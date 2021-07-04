-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

