$0.74 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.49. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

