$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

