$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. Dana reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth $251,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

