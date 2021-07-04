$0.47 EPS Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 4,595,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,133. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 226.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 2,366,532 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

