$0.46 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

