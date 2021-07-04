-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 2,142,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

