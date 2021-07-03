ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 299.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ZIOP opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

