Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $100,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $163.52. 893,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,646. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

