ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 133.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

