Zel (ZEL) One Day Volume Tops $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00337519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00138209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00191284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001781 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

