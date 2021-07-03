Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Buy

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Visteon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.