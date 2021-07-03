Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SOHVY stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

