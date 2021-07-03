Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to “Buy”

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $232.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Shares of ICLR opened at $215.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.89. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $167.09 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

