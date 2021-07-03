Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to “Buy”

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

