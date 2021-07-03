Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $62,548,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

