Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Hold

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vitru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.09 million and a PE ratio of 33.37.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.