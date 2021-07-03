Zacks Investment Research Lowers The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group began coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 267,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

