Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Hold

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ricoh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

