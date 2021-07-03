Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE HT opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.